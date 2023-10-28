CIF-SS boys water polo playoff pairings announced

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There is a local flavor to the CIF-SS Division 2 boys water polo playoffs as there are six teams from the Santa Barbara and Ventura area including top seed San Marcos.

The Royals receive the lone bye and will play the first round winner of Northwood at Palm Desert.

First round games are on October 31.

CIF-SS Division 2

Dos Pueblos at Costa Mesa

Crespi at Ventura

El Dorado at Carpinteria

Buena at Camarillo

CIF-SS Division 3

Rio Mesa at Downey

CIF-SS Division 5

Beverly Hills at Nordhoff

El Rancho at Cate