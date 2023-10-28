Skip to Content
High School Sports

CIF-SS boys water polo playoff pairings announced

polo.00_00_00_00.Still001
CIF-SS announces boys water polo playoff bracket.
By
Published 11:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There is a local flavor to the CIF-SS Division 2 boys water polo playoffs as there are six teams from the Santa Barbara and Ventura area including top seed San Marcos.

The Royals receive the lone bye and will play the first round winner of Northwood at Palm Desert.

First round games are on October 31.

CIF-SS Division 2

Dos Pueblos at Costa Mesa

Crespi at Ventura

El Dorado at Carpinteria

Buena at Camarillo

CIF-SS Division 3

Rio Mesa at Downey

CIF-SS Division 5

Beverly Hills at Nordhoff

El Rancho at Cate

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content