San Marcos edges Ventura to win Channel League title in boys water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The saying 'defense wins championships' rang true in the Channel League Tournament title game in boys water polo between San Marcos and Ventura.

San Marcos goalkeeper Sam Rich made a couple of late saves and Hudson Macleod added a big field save as the Royals edged Ventura 10-9 in the finals of the Channel League Tournament.

The Royals celebrate their first league title since 2015 and first for head coach Peera Sukavivatanachi who has led the program since 2018.

San Marcos raced out to a 4-0 lead after the first quarter but Ventura opened the second quarter with four straight goals and it was game on from there.

Macleod and senior Nic Prentice scored goals to close out the half as San Marcos led 6-4 at the break.

Sophomore Will Stuart made it 7-4 Royals early in the third quarter and the teams traded goals the rest of the quarter.

The Royals Jake Magid scored twice in the quarter while Ventura countered with goals by Owen Fonua, Dylan Bird and Merrick Giles.

San Marcos led 9-8 entering the fourth quarter.

Stuart scored his team-leading 3rd goal of the game to put San Marcos 10-8 but Cole Loomis cut the deficit to one with his goal with just over two minutes remaining.

From there Sam Rich was money.

His back-to-back saves in the final minute gave him 14 on the game.

Macleod blocked a final shot by Ventura and San Marcos hung on and avenged a one goal loss to the Cougars earlier in the month.

Both teams now get ready for the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs which start next week.