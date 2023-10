SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Sagarika Manian is in a class by herself in Channel League girls golf.

The Dos Pueblos High School junior captured her third straight Channel League Individual title with a winning score of 77 at Soule Park.

Chargers teammate Victoria Chen finished in third place with an 84.

Both golfers advance to the CIF Individual Regionals.

Claire Kim of Rio Mesa claimed second place with an 83.