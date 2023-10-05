Skip to Content
High School Sports

Dos Pueblos girls flag football wins showdown with Oxnard to stay undefeated

DP FLAG FOOTBALL.00_00_20_02.Still001
Dos Pueblos beats Oxnard 19-8 to stay undefeated in girls flag football.
By
New
Published 11:54 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos just kept taking the football away from Oxnard in a Channel League showdown between the top two flag football teams in the 805 area.

Katie Peterson had three of DP's five interceptions in the game as the Chargers won 19-8 to move to 9-0 on the year and 4-0 in league.

Oxnard is 11-2 overall and 4-1 in league.

Maddy Jones had an interception and caught a short touchdown pass from Gianna Nichols as the Chargers took a 7-0 lead.

Brooklyn Hedricks had a short pick-six just before halftime as DP led 13-0 at the break.

Ruby Streatfield added an 8-yard touchdown run in the second half for Dos Pueblos who plays San Marcos next Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content