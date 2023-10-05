Dos Pueblos girls flag football wins showdown with Oxnard to stay undefeated

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos just kept taking the football away from Oxnard in a Channel League showdown between the top two flag football teams in the 805 area.

Katie Peterson had three of DP's five interceptions in the game as the Chargers won 19-8 to move to 9-0 on the year and 4-0 in league.

Oxnard is 11-2 overall and 4-1 in league.

Maddy Jones had an interception and caught a short touchdown pass from Gianna Nichols as the Chargers took a 7-0 lead.

Brooklyn Hedricks had a short pick-six just before halftime as DP led 13-0 at the break.

Ruby Streatfield added an 8-yard touchdown run in the second half for Dos Pueblos who plays San Marcos next Thursday.