Thomas, Williams and Moore receive awards at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At the weekly luncheon for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Elena Thomas and Kaleb Williams picked up Athlete of the Week honors.

Thomas led San Marcos girls volleyball to a four-set win over Santa Barbara High School with 15 kills.

The junior came back two days later with 19 kills in a 5-set loss to Channel League-leading Ventura.

Williams rushed for 148 yards on just seven carries with three touchdowns as Dos Pueblos cruised by Channel Islands 55-0.

Dos Pueblos senior water polo standout Jaden Moore was honored as the school's Scholar-Athlete of the Year as he carries a 4.97 GPA.

He plans to study mechanical engineering in college.