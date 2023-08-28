Dos Pueblos sweeps Athlete of the Week honors at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos took home the hardware at the weekly luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table goes to volleyball player Halle Rillie.

She led the Chargers to a thrilling 5-set win over rival San Marcos to open up the Channel League.

Rillie scored 12 points on quick dump shots to keep the Royals off-balance.

The Male Athlete of the Week was awarded to Chargers running back Danny Vidaure who rushed for 80 yards with two touchdowns in a 28-25 win at Nordhoff.

He also forced a fumble on defense.