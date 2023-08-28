Skip to Content
High School Sports

Dos Pueblos sweeps Athlete of the Week honors at SB Round Table

AOW AWARDS ROUND TABLE.00_00_17_07.Still001
Dos Pueblos swept the Athlete of the Week awards
By
New
Published 11:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos took home the hardware at the weekly luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table goes to volleyball player Halle Rillie.

She led the Chargers to a thrilling 5-set win over rival San Marcos to open up the Channel League.

Rillie scored 12 points on quick dump shots to keep the Royals off-balance.

The Male Athlete of the Week was awarded to Chargers running back Danny Vidaure who rushed for 80 yards with two touchdowns in a 28-25 win at Nordhoff.

He also forced a fumble on defense.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content