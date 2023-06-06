Greg Zuffelato is new head coach of Santa Barbara HS boys basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - To the surprise of no one, Santa Barbara High School named Greg Zuffelato as the next head coach of boys basketball.

Zuffelato was the obvious choice to succeed Corey Adam who had coached the Dons over the past four seasons.

Greg Zuffelato has over 25 years of coaching experience at the youth, high school and collegiate level and has been an assistant coach with the Dons since 2019. He was also an assistant with the Dons from 2001-2003.

His son Luke is the star player for Santa Barbara and will be a junior next season.

"It is an honor to be a part of this storied program," said Coach Zuffelato. " A tradition exists here at Santa Barbara High School—a tradition that is second to none. It is with gratitude that I thank all of the outstanding coaches and athletes as part of this tradition for building something so special here. It is truly a privilege to be included in this tremendous legacy.”

Greg Zuffelato currently teaches in the Career Tech Ed Sports Medicine Pathway at Santa Barbara High School.

Besides his son Luke, the Dons return several key players including Carter Battle, Tobin Shyrock, and the Harmon brothers Ford and Will.

"Our current group of players is exceptional, with unlimited potential and passion for the game.

This is an incredible opportunity to lead them and help them reach new heights on the court and

in the classroom,” said Zuffelato.

His coaching stops include head coach at Santa Ynez High School (1997-2000), Cal Poly assistant coach (2000-2001), head coach at Caruthers High School (2004-2008).