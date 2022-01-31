Skip to Content
San Marcos and Santa Barbara play to a scoreless tie in both boys and girls soccer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Zeros dominated the scoreboard in the Monday's rivalry soccer games between San Marcos and Santa Barbara.

Both the boys and girls games ended in a scoreless tie, there are no overtimes in the Channel League.

San Marcos and Santa Barbara remain tied for first place in Channel League boys soccer as both are now 6-1-1.

Santa Barbara remains in first place in Channel League girls soccer as they are 5-0-3 while San Marcos is right behind them at 5-1-2.

