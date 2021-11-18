Skip to Content
Cate High School is one win away from first CIF title in 8-man football

Cate High School plays for a CIF-SS Division 1 eight-man football title versus Grace Brethren

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - They have played in a few semifinal playoff games in the past but Cate High School of Carpinteria could make program history on Friday by winning their first CIF-Southern Section title in eight-man football.

The Rams will square off against Grace Brethren of Simi Valley at 7pm at Carpinteria High School in the CIF-SS Division 1 8-man championship game.

Cate head coach Ben Soto praised his handful of seniors that have led the Rams to an 8-1 record including a 50-21 victory early in the season against Grace Brethren.

Senior quarterback Will Bouma has had a fantastic season guiding the Rams to the championship game.

