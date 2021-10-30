CIF-Central Section football playoff pairings announced

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Five area football teams that play in the CIF-Central Section will have home playoff games this Friday night while four others will hit the road. Two other schools, Pioneer Valley and Morro Bay received first-round byes and will host second round games on November 12 in Division 6.

First round games are November 5.

In Division 2 St. Joseph received the 16th and final seed and will have to play at top-seed Bullard.

Mission Prep went 9-0 in the regular season and was seeded #10 and will play at #7 Lemoore.

In Division 3 Arroyo Grande earns the #4 seed and will host Madera.

#11 Paso Robles is at #6 Tulare Uniono.

Nipomo is the #1 seed in Division 4 and is home to Mt. Whitney.

Division 5 features the only all-local matchup in the first round as #14 Atascadero is at #3 Righetti.

#2 San Luis Obispo hosts Ridgeview while #7 Templeton is home to #10 North.

Despite a winless regular season Pioneer Valley (0-7) not only made the playoffs but they received a bye in the first round.

The 3rd-seeded Panthers will host a second round game against the winner of Caruthers vs Chowchilla.

Morro Bay is the #2 seed and has a home game in the second round against the East Bakersfield-Orange Cove winner.

The championship games are scheduled for Friday, November 26.