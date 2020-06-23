St. Bonaventure names Wolfgang Wood new basketball coach

High School Sports

VENTURA, Calif. - Wolfgang Wood will get his first chance to be a head coach as St. Bonaventure High School introduced the 26-year old as their new bench boss of the boys basketball team.

Wood takes over for Pat Frank who resigned after eight seasons.

Wolfgang Wood has grown up with the game as his dad is former NBA player and current NBA veteran referee Leon Wood.

His mom Tia played at UCLA and Wolfgang's sister Whitney played at Seton Hall.

Wolfgang Wood finished up his college career with an outstanding senior season at Cal Lutheran.

He was an assistant basketball coach at Newbury Park and Santa Margarita.