Poor shooting dooms UCSB in loss to Hawai’i
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Gauchos shot just 26.6% from the field in a 58-52 home loss to Hawai'i.
After a strong start in the Big West, UCSB has dropped to sixth place at 10-7 in league with just three regular season games left before the conference tournament.
UCSB launched 41 three-point attempts but connected on only 10 of them for 24.4%.
(Skylar Burke had a game-high 16 points for UCSB. Entenza Design).
(Zoe Borter tallied 12 points for UCSB. Entenza Design).