Gauchos come up big even without Little in the lineup

Colin Smith had 17 points in win
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Even with point guard Miro Little sidelined with an injury, UCSB pulled off its best win of the season beating Big West leader UC Irvine 84-79 in a home game broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

UConn transfer Aidan Mahaney scored a game-high 21 points while Colin Smith added 17 as UCSB improved to 9-4 in league.

All five Gauchos starters scored in double-figures.

Freshman CJ Shaw scored 15 points and Hosana Kitenge finished with 12 points and 6 rebounds.

The Gauchos outrebounded the Anteaters 37-27 with sophomore Zion Sensley recording a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 13 boards.

The Anteaters dropped to 9-3 in league.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

