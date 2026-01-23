Big second quarter leads UCSB to road win at rival Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The UC Santa Barbara Women's Basketball Team added another conference win to their register tonight, defeating Cal Poly on the road 61-51. They now stand 14-3 on the season and 6-2 in Big West play.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos took the first quarter to get their bearings, faltering after Zoe Shaw began the game's scoring with a head-on three-pointer. The Mustangs came out of the gate strong, threatening the Gauchos with intensity and ten points by Cal Poly scoring leader Dulci Vail. The Mustangs came away with the first quarter 16-15.

A bucket by Shaw began the Gauchos' second, kicking off a quarter that would prove to be insurmountable and game-defining for the Mustangs. The Gauchos administered a six-minute, 19-point run that went nearly interrupted, save for one basket by Cal Poly. Santa Barbara finished the half ahead by nearly 20 points at 38-22.

In the third, the Gauchos reached the twenty-point threshold two minutes in. Maddie Naro sank six straight points to make it 44-22 Gauchos. Their lead peaked at 47-24, but didn't hold for long. The 'Stangs slowly descended upon the Gauchos, making ten consecutive points and closing the half behind at 49-37.

The Gauchos had to hold their ground in the fourth, a feat they managed largely thanks to six-straight free throws in the final moments of the game. Mid-period, Cal Poly came within two baskets of the Gaucho lead at 55-51. Santa Barbara stalled effectively and pulled multiple fouls, leading to their last-chance scoring opportunity. Shaw put in four while Olivia Bradley had two.

Cal Poly actually outscored Santa Barbara in every quarter except the second, during which the Gauchos scored a blistering 17 greater points than the Mustangs.

Zoe Borter was back to holding the reins for the Gaucho offense and scored in double-digits for the fifth time this season. Her 24 points were the best of the game by ten.

Shaw also secured over a dozen points, sinking 13 from a 50% shooting performance. Olivia Bradley and Jessica Grant led in rebounds with six each, while Maddie Naro was back to dealing assists, making four. Grant had her most diverse statistical showing of the year, getting season-highs in steals (2), blocks (2), assists (3) offensive rebounds (2), and defensive rebounds (4).

UP NEXT

The Gauchos return to home play with a game against Long Beach State at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24 in The Thunderdome.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)