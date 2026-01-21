Hancock takes down SBCC behind strong first half
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Noah Morris scored a game-high 23 points and Arline Konjuhl added 20 points as Hancock defeated Santa Barbara City College 75-64 in men's college basketball.
The visiting Bulldogs led 39-27 at halftime and held off SBCC who got within five points with under 8 minutes to play.
SBCC was led by Jack Berry who had 18 points.
Hancock is now 15-6 on the season and 5-1 in the Western State Conference while SBCC is 12-10 overall and 2-4 in league.