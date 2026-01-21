Skip to Content
College Sports

Hancock takes down SBCC behind strong first half

D6E_5401
Entenza Design
Vaqueros come up short to Hancock
By
Published 11:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Noah Morris scored a game-high 23 points and Arline Konjuhl added 20 points as Hancock defeated Santa Barbara City College 75-64 in men's college basketball.

The visiting Bulldogs led 39-27 at halftime and held off SBCC who got within five points with under 8 minutes to play.

SBCC was led by Jack Berry who had 18 points.

Hancock is now 15-6 on the season and 5-1 in the Western State Conference while SBCC is 12-10 overall and 2-4 in league.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.