Gauchos get defensive as Jimenez earns 300th career win

DAVIS, Calif. (KEYT) - UC Santa Barbara Women's Basketball took down UC Davis on its home turf tonight and will head back home with a 55-47 conference win under its belt.

The victory is Head Coach Renee Jimenez' 300th career win and 29th at UC Santa Barbara. With the triumph, the Gauchos overtake UC Davis in the Big West rankings and slide into third place, remaining just behind UC Irvine and UC San Diego.

FROM HEAD COACH RENEE JIMENEZ

"Davis is always a tough place to win, they are a good team and well coached, we knew this was going to be a grind it out type game. I'm proud of our guys for how they responded, especially on the glass and on the defensive end," Jimenez said. "We talked all week about rebounding, finishing possessions and playing with physicality, and the players took that personally. They were communicating and trusting each other. When we defend and rebound like that, it gives us a chance to be really good and win a lot of games. We stayed together, trusted the game plan, and made plays when it mattered."

HOW IT HAPPENED

The opponents traded a couple of initial baskets before UC Davis got off to an early 11-5 lead. In response, Zoe Borter got to work and made three layups in a row to bring the Gauchos up to 11 themselves. The first period closed out at 13-13 and left both teams with the opportunity to grab the next lead.

The Gauchos immediately made six consecutive points to start the second, to which the Aggies replied with four of their own. Santa Barbara was already too far ahead, however, and they made ten more points to finish the half 29-24.

The third period saw the lowest scoring counts yet, with the Gauchos only making 11 and the Aggies only 10. Four of the five Gaucho buckets went in as layups while a shining three-pointer by Zoe Shaw served as the fifth. The Blue and Gold went into the final stage of the game ahead at 40-31.

The Gauchos did not falter in the fourth quarter, as they supplemented their score with 15 more points. Already ahead by six at 49-43, Santa Barbara secured six more points in the form of free throws. Davis' Megan Norris put in two more layups before the game was through, but it was not enough to overcome the Gaucho heading. Santa Barbara clinched the 55-47 point win.

Borter shot 17 points to lead the Gauchos in scoring for the sixth game this season and score double digits for the tenth game in a row. Júlia Puente-Valverde and Olivia Bradley had nearly identical category totals, with both forwards notching ten points and nine rebounds. Puente-Valverde led steals, however, with three while Bradley led assists with three.

Skylar Burke made a pair of driving layups and ran the engine of the Gaucho defense, nabbing eight defensive rebounds to led the squad in the stat.

The Gauchos struggled with three pointers more than usual, only sinking three of their attempts. However, their 10 free throws and superior field goal percentage carried them to the win over the Aggies.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will be back in action on Jan. 15, when they wil host Cal State Bakersfield at 6:00

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)