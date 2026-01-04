Gauchos bounce back with home win versus CSUN

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The UC Santa Barbara Women's Basketball team fought CSUN Saturday for their second home game of the week. The Gauchos won 88-70 to make themselves 3-1 in conference play and establish a 12-game win streak over CSUN.

(Gauchos have won 10 of their last 11 games. Entenza Design).

FROM HEAD COACH RENEE JIMENEZ

"We really try to stay not outcome focused but process focused, and like are we getting better game to game? We even break the game into like five minute segments," Jimenez said. "We really try to keep them process focused instead of having them check the scoreboard and the end result. It's kind of the approach we've taken this year which I think has worked really well for this group."

HOW IT HAPPENED

Olivia Bradley got to work quickly, driving in a layup for the first basket of the game. The Matadors returned with a three, but Bradley went right back to the basket for another layup. She went on to procure an 11-point first quarter.

The teams initially struggled over the lead, but Santa Barbara secured it for themselves at 16-13. They then went on a ten-point scoring run from which the Matadors would never recover. The Gauchos achieved their highest-scoring differential during the first, making 13 more points than CSUN and wrapping the half at 26-13.

The Gauchos maintained their drastic lead through the second, finishing the quarter 16 points ahead at 47-31. Zoe Borter put up ten of the Gauchos' 21 points.

The Gauchos finished the third quarter 23 points ahead of the Matadors, running them down 75-52. Santa Barbara made 28 points overall – their highest tally of the game.

The game finished 88-70 after the Matadors put on their best quarter of the game. The Gauchos sustained their healthy lead, however, and gave themselves another win.

Santa Barbara shot 57% from the field and five Gauchos scored double digits. Skylar Burke matched her season-high 15 points and Bradley made over 10 points for the 10th time this season.

Chauncey Andersen was back in action, going three for five and grabbing five rebounds. Jessica Grant went four for five in threes and surpassed 200 career three-pointers, while Bojana Radnjic had a career-high three rebounds

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will hit the road next week, visiting UC Davis on Jan. 8 at 6:00 p.m.

(Article by UCSB Athletics)