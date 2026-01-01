Gauchos drop last second heartbreaker to Fullerton

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -The UC Santa Barbara Women's Basketball team tipped off 2026 with a home showdown versus Cal State Fullerton today, a contest the Titans won 62-61. The high-intensity game went down to the buzzer and is just the second loss of the Gauchos's season, who are now 2-1 in conference play and 11-2 overall.

FROM HEAD COACH RENEE JIMENEZ

"One thing we've learned how to do is execute in close games. And I thought we did a great job executing down the stretch," Jimenez said. "But your luck's going to run out. You can put yourselves in positions to win, but we probably had three games where we've won on either a buzzer beater or three seconds etc., and at some point, your luck's going to run out and it's going to go the other way."

HOW IT HAPPENED

Cal State Fullerton set their tone early on, initiating a hard press defense that would define their style of play for the duration of the game. Though the Gauchos won the tip off, the Titans made the first basket with a layup and started 2-0. Zoe Borter responded for the Gauchos, launching the first of her soon-to-be signature three-pointers.

It was a fast-paced back and forth, with each team scoring clusters of points at a time, but the Gauchos kept the lead they established at 3-2 and stayed several baskets ahead. They exited 22-18 from the first quarter.

The Gauchos' lead held early in the second after Jessica Grant kicked it off with a signature three-pointer.

Halfway through, Fullerton tied it at 27-27 before putting themselves ahead 29-27. Santa Barbara got its lead back after a layup-free throw combo by Julia Púente-Valverde gave them 30 points. The half closed out at 37-33 Gauchos.

Fullerton tied it 37-37 almost immediately in the third, making two layups in the first minute. Borter sank another three to bring it back to 40-37, but the game was tied again at 42-42.

The Gauchos held it at 48-47 for nearly three minutes before they exited the quarter still ahead 50-48.

The Titans outlasted the Gauchos through the fourth, holding Santa Barbara to just 11 points – its lowest-scoring quarter of the game. After Olivia Bradley opened the period with a layup, the Titans went on a ten-point scoring run that brought them their first tangible lead at 58-52.

By the time the Titans' streak had ended, the Gauchos had just two minutes to put a stop to the operation. In cinematic fashion, Santa Barbara made seven back-to-back points, overcoming Fullerton's buffer and coming out ahead 61-60. But then, after collecting 23 offensive rebounds, the Titans' 24th sealed the game

After missing a layup with just seconds remaining, the Titans stole the final offensive rebound and returned it into the basket. They came away 62-61 to become the first Big West team to defeat the Gauchos this season.

The teams varied greatly in terms of offense, with Santa Barbara shooting 50% and sinking 21 of their 42 total shots. Cal State Fullerton, however, relied on offensive rebounding and made only 26 of 73 shot attempts.

Over 50% of the Gauchos' points were three-pointers, while Fullerton shot just 10% from beyond the arc, going 2 for 19. The Gauchos hold the second best three-point defense in the nation, a point heavily aided by their performance versus the Titans. Fullerton was a spirited opponent, forcing 13 turnovers and making 16 second chance points.

Jessica Grant shot 57% from the three and currently resides as one of the nation's top 10 best three point shooters. She led the Gauchos in points against the Titans with 12. Skylar Burke headed the rebounding effort, grabbing eight, while Maddie Naro threw a game-leading six assists.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos continue their home stay with a game against CSUN on Saturday, Jan. at 2:00 p.m. in the Thunderdome.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).