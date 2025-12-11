Mustangs run out of magic in NCAA Regional Semifinal loss at SEC powerhouse Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (KEYT) - Emma Fredrick tied for match-high honors with 11 kills but Cal Poly saw their surprising postseason run end in a 3-0 sweep at Kentucky (25-19, 25-18, 25-7) in an NCAA Regional Semifinal.

Lizzie Carr had 11 kills for the Wildcats(28-2) who advance to the Regional Final versus Creighton on Saturday.

The Wildcats defense was the story as they held the Mustangs to a .114 hitting percentage and Cal Poly had 19 hitting errors.

Cal Pol ends the season at 27-8 with NCAA Tournament upset wins against BYU and USC.

The Mustangs were the only unseeded team to reach the Sweet 16.