Gauchos fall in Big West Championship soccer final to UC Irvine

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - No. 2 seed UC Irvine edged top-seeded hosts UC Santa Barbara, 2-1, on Friday at Harder Stadium to capture the 2025 Big West Men's Soccer Championship title. The Anteaters earn The Big West automatic berth into the 2025 NCAA Men's Soccer Division I Championship field, and will learn their seed and first round opponent on Monday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. on ncaa.com.

UC Irvine took an early lead with a first-half goal and added a decisive second goal in the latter half. UC Santa Barbara attempted a comeback with a score in the second half, but UCI's defense anchored by Championship Most Valuable Player Nolan DiCenzo, and bolstered by three key saves from goalkeeper Joe O'Shaughnessy, held firm to secure the win.

UC Irvine improves to 11-3-6 overall as the Anteaters claimed their sixth overall Big West Championship title, previously earning the crown in 2008, '09, '11, '13, and '24.

The match commenced with both UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara showing strong defensive strategies. The Anteaters took the lead in the 26th minute with a goal by Travis Babineau, as the free kick strike was out of reach of Gaucho keeper Owen Beninga.

UCI extended its lead early in the second half with a goal by Hunny Yoo, assisted by Babineau, at the 45:40 mark. The Gauchos responded when Buba Fofanah found the back of the net in the 65th minute, tightening the match to 2-1. Despite several attempts by UC Santa Barbara, including shots from Steinar Bjornsson and Fofanah, UC Irvine's defense held firm to seal the victory with a 2-1 final tally.

Babineau was influential on both ends of the field, contributing a goal and an assist, while also managing two shots with one on target. Yoo made a decisive impact with a goal from his only shot, which also turned out to be the game-winner.

Fofanah stood out for UCSB, finding the back of the net once and leading the team's offensive efforts with five shots, two of which were on target. Beninga was a key figure in goal, recording seven saves over the course of the match, demonstrating resilience under pressure. Thomas Noordegraaf also contributed with two shots, both on target, providing additional support in the attacking third.

The Big West also announced its 2025 Men's Soccer All-Tournament Team below:

Travis Babieau, UC Irvine

Nico Baltazar, Cal Poly

Owen Beninga, UC Santa Barbara

Steinar Bjornsson, UC Santa Barbara

Nolan DiCenzo, UC Irvine (Championship MVP)

Luke Goodman, UC Davis

Gavin House, UC Davis

Jackson Miller, Cal Poly

Isaac Powell, UC Irvine

Kaden Standish, UC Irvine

Brady Treinen, UC Irvine

(Article courtesy of Big West)