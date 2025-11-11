Skip to Content
Gauchos pass first road test with balanced offensive attack

Aidan Mahaney was one of 3 Gauchos with 17 points
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KEYT) - Miro Little, Aidan Mahaney and Colin Smith each scored 17 points as UCSB held off Sacramento State 92-87.

Little stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals with just one turnover.

The Utah-transfer Little went 10-for-10 from the free throw line as UCSB won in their first road game on the season to improve to 3-0 overall.

Jason Fontenet II added 14 points while freshman CJ Shaw tallied 9 points off the bench.

The Gauchos made 13-of-27 shots from three-point distance with Smith leading the way drilling 5-of-7 of his attempts behind the arc.

Mikey Williams led all scorers with 30 points for Sacramento State who lost for the first time in three games this year.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

