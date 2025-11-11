Gauchos pass first road test with balanced offensive attack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KEYT) - Miro Little, Aidan Mahaney and Colin Smith each scored 17 points as UCSB held off Sacramento State 92-87.

Little stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals with just one turnover.

The Utah-transfer Little went 10-for-10 from the free throw line as UCSB won in their first road game on the season to improve to 3-0 overall.

Jason Fontenet II added 14 points while freshman CJ Shaw tallied 9 points off the bench.

The Gauchos made 13-of-27 shots from three-point distance with Smith leading the way drilling 5-of-7 of his attempts behind the arc.

Mikey Williams led all scorers with 30 points for Sacramento State who lost for the first time in three games this year.