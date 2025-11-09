Gauchos cruise to road win at Seattle

SEATTLE, Washington - (KEYT) - The UC Santa Barbara Women's Basketball team attended its second away game of the year today, a contest against Seattle University that they won 89-49. The Gauchos defeated the Redhawks in Seattle for the first time ever to close out their opening week 2-1.

The Gauchos had the lead by the get go, but Seattle U was within grasping distance until Zoe Shaw sunk a three-point shot to make the score 16-8 in the fifth minute. They closed out the quarter with a 15 point margin, 25-10. The Gauchos shot 62.5% during the first and collected ten rebounds.

Santa Barbara increased its point budget to 31 after the second, making it to halftime 50-19. Neither team scored for nearly all of the final three minutes, but freshman Chauncey Andersen made a last second three pointer to close out the half.

The third quarter saw the largest Gaucho lead with 43 points at 66-23. The Redhawks proceeded to go on a nine-point scoring run, bringing the lead down to 34 points at the buzzer, 66-32. The Gauchos finished the game 40 points greater than the Redhawks, 89-49.

Shaw had an exceptional game, leading the team in points and tying the team high for rebounds and assists. She bagged a season-high 19 points that included five threes and nabbed seven rebounds and four assists. Olivia Bradley matched the high rebound count with seven and added 14 points of her own along with two blocks.

Zoe Borter counted 18 points and made eight out of 12 basket attempts. She went four for six in the first and three for three in the second. Andersen had 14 points of her own, while Skylar Burke gave four assists. Helena Shum-Koubeck and Valentina Penna made the first points of their collegiate careers. Maddie Naro went three for four and Jessica Grant went two for three on three-point shots.

NEXT UP

The Gauchos return home on Nov. 15 to host Grand Canyon University at 2:00 p.m. in the Thunderdome.

(Article courtesy UCSB Athletics)