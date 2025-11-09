Skip to Content
College Sports

Cal Poly gets huge game from McManus despite lopsided loss at Stanford

Cal_Poly_Mustangs_logo.svg
McManus scores 29 points for Mustangs
By
New
Published 9:19 pm

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KEYT) - Mustang sophomore guard Vanessa McManus had the best game of her young collegiate career, scoring a career-high 29 points, but the Cal Poly women’s basketball team came up short against Stanford Sunday afternoon on the road, 90-55.

One game after scoring 24 points in the season-opener against UC Santa Cruz, McManus showed she can also do it against a Power-Four opponent in Stanford. McManus was 11-17 from the field, 3-5 from three, and 4-4 from the free throw line. Freshman forward Charish Thompson scored a season-high 10 points as the other Mustang in double figures.

The Cardinal (3-0) had five players score in double figures, led by Nunu Agara’s 16 points. As a team, Stanford shot 51 percent from the field and outrebounded the Mustangs 39-26.

Cal Poly hung tight with Stanford early before an 11-2 run at the end of the first quarter made it a 15 point game. That escalated in the second quarter as the Mustangs trailed 52-31 at halftime.

Cal Poly’s best quarter was the third as the Mustangs nearly outscored the Cardinal, 21-20 as McManus went for 12 points in the quarter. Stanford then pulled away for good in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs will play the second of three straight road games next Saturday, Nov. 15 when they head up to the Pacific Northwest to face Seattle University. Tip is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
cal poly mustangs
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.