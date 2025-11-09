Cal Poly gets huge game from McManus despite lopsided loss at Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KEYT) - Mustang sophomore guard Vanessa McManus had the best game of her young collegiate career, scoring a career-high 29 points, but the Cal Poly women’s basketball team came up short against Stanford Sunday afternoon on the road, 90-55.

One game after scoring 24 points in the season-opener against UC Santa Cruz, McManus showed she can also do it against a Power-Four opponent in Stanford. McManus was 11-17 from the field, 3-5 from three, and 4-4 from the free throw line. Freshman forward Charish Thompson scored a season-high 10 points as the other Mustang in double figures.

The Cardinal (3-0) had five players score in double figures, led by Nunu Agara’s 16 points. As a team, Stanford shot 51 percent from the field and outrebounded the Mustangs 39-26.

Cal Poly hung tight with Stanford early before an 11-2 run at the end of the first quarter made it a 15 point game. That escalated in the second quarter as the Mustangs trailed 52-31 at halftime.

Cal Poly’s best quarter was the third as the Mustangs nearly outscored the Cardinal, 21-20 as McManus went for 12 points in the quarter. Stanford then pulled away for good in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs will play the second of three straight road games next Saturday, Nov. 15 when they head up to the Pacific Northwest to face Seattle University. Tip is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).