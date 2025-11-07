UCSB and Cal Poly win to set up Big West Championship showdown on Sunday

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KEYT). -

Big West Championship Semifinal: UCSB 1, CSUN 1 (Gauchos advance on PK 3-2)

After No. 1 seed and host CSUN and fifth-seeded UC Santa Barbara battled to a 1-1 draw after 110 minutes on the pitch on Thursday at Matador Soccer Field, advancement came down to penalty kicks. The Gauchos came away with the 3-2 shootout win to earn the right to defend their Championship title in the 2025 Big West Women's Soccer Championship.

UCSB (13-4-5) is set to take on second-seeded Cal Poly in a postseason edition of the Blue-Green Rivalry on Sunday at 1 p.m., from Northridge. This will mark the fourth time that the Gauchos and Mustangs will face off for the crown with Cal Poly taking two titles and UCSB earning one. The last finale meeting came in 2009, decided 5-4 in penalty kicks in San Luis Obispo, Calif., as the Gauchos earned their second of three trophies.

Olivia Howard of UCSB initiated the shootout with a successful attempt under the goalkeeper's outstretched arm, matched by Paige Califf's top-shelf strike for CSUN. After Sophia Moness missed for UCSB, Cailey Jackson's effort for the Matadors also failed to connect. Isabella Ong scored for UCSB after burying the ball in the top left corner, answered by Jordyn Canister's successful shot for CSUN. Emma Corcoran's miss for the Gauchos kept the score level, but Lia Peterson followed suit for the Matadors to send it to the fifth kick in a deadlock. Ava Dermott placed the ball low and away to the right to put all the pressure on CSUN's Cassidy Imperial-Pham. The senior's try was denied to give UCSB the chance to go for a second-straight title.

Early in the first half, UCSB gained an advantage when Corcoran scored with an assist from Mya Delaney at the 15:53 mark, giving UCSB a 1-0 lead. The Matadors had several opportunities to equalize, with shots from Califf and Canister, but Maddie Buckley effectively defended the goal with the Gauchos maintaining the lead at the break.

The second half saw the home side aggressively pushing to even the score. Canister had several attempts, including a shot saved by Buckley in the 68th minute and another striking the top woodwork in the 83rd minute. The decisive moment came in the 89th minute when Califf converted a penalty kick, leveling the score at 1-1.

Twenty minutes of golden-goal overtime ensured, with UCSB seeing a great chance off the foot of Dermott at 105:12, which was saved by Riley Liebsack to keep the score knotted and set up the eventual penalty kick shootout.

The Matadors outshot their opponent 21-9, with six shots on goal, while the defense limited the Gauchos to just four shots on goal. Both goalkeepers recorded crucial saves, with Liebsack making three saves throughout the match.

Buckley anchored the defense for UCSB, making five saves to keep the match in balance. Corcoran contributed offensively with one goal, scoring on both regulation and penalty kick attempts. Delaney provided the sole assist in the contest with Dermott active in the attacking third, recording two shots with one on target.

Califf stood out for CSUN with a goal and four shots, two of which were on target. Canister led the team in creating opportunities with seven shots, three of which were on goal as the Matadors challenged the defense throughout the match.

CSUN closes the season as regular-season champions under the direction of Big West Coach of the Year Gina Brewer, holding an overall record of 8-7-5.

Big West Championship Semifinal: Cal Poly 1, CS Fullerton 0

Cal Poly secured a 1-0 victory over Cal St. Fullerton on Thursday at Matador Soccer Field, advancing to the 2025 Big West Women's Soccer Championship Semifinal. The decisive goal came in the second half, with Cal Poly capitalizing on one of their four shots on goal. Cal Poly's defense maintained a clean sheet, with freshman phenom goalkeeper Shannon Porubski making three saves to preserve the shutout.

With the win, Cal Poly improves its season record to 9-2-9 and will advance to the Championship final on Sunday at 1 p.m., from Northridge, Calif. The Mustangs are making their 10th finale, with its last coming in 2023. Cal Poly will be seeking its fourth Big West Championship, having won in 1996, '03, and '04.

The first half between the Mustangs and Titans ended scoreless, with both teams having opportunities to get on the board first. Cal State Fullerton's Sail Bozinovic attempted an early shot in the third minute, missing left, and later forced a save from Cal Poly's Porubski in the 24th minute. The Mustangs responded with several chances, including shots from Siena Urzua and Jessie Halladay, both of which went wide, and Camryn Penn's attempt in the 32nd minute was saved by Big West Goalkeeper of the Year Isaac Ranson. Despite their efforts, neither team managed to find the back of the net in the first period.

Cal Poly scored the game's lone goal on a decisive penalty kick goal by Halladay in the 75th minute. The Titans had several offensive opportunities, including four corner kicks in the second frame, but failed to convert any into goals. Porubski made a crucial save against an 87th-minute shot by Isabella Contreras, helping to maintain the advantage and secure the win.

Mustangs Madelyn Dougherty and Lauren Collier each contributed to Cal Poly's offensive pressure, both registering a shot on goal, with Halladay's game-winner proving the difference.

Ranson played a crucial role for the Titans with three saves over the course of the match, facing seven shots and conceding only one goal. Isabella Cruz and Bozinovic were both active offensively, registering two shots with one on target. Contreras also tested the opposing goalkeeper with a shot on goal. Despite their efforts, the team was unable to capitalize on these opportunities.

Cal State Fullerton closes the emotional season with a record of 14-3-3.

(Article by Big West)