Cal Poly upset at home by Portland St. as former St. Bonaventure star Delon Thompson scores 4 tds

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT). - Delon Thompson rushed for 169 yards with three touchdowns and he also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass as Portland State upset Cal Poly 40-35.

The Vikings had lost their first eight games of the season before stunning the Mustangs who fell to 3-6 this year including 1-4 in the Big Sky.

The 2023 St. Bonaventure High School graduate Thompson scored the first three touchdowns for the Vikings giving them a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.

His 77-yard touchdown run right after halftime put Portland State up 31-14.

The Mustangs piled up 450 yards of total offense and got two touchdowns in the third quarter from former Bishop Diego High School star Misa Paiau who is listed as a linebacker.

He scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and his 1-yard td catch with 4:58 in the third quarter pulled the Mustangs within 31-28 but they would get no closer.