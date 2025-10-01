Cal Poly wins Big West opener in men’s soccer

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT). - Senior defender Nico Baltazar scored his first goal of the year in the 51st minute and junior forward Sean McTague produced the game winner four minutes from full time as the Cal Poly men’s soccer program opened Big West play Wednesday evening with a 2-1 victory against UC Davis in a nationally-televised matchup on ESPNU.

Senior goalkeeper Nicky McCune chalked up three first-half saves for Cal Poly (4-3-3, 1-0-0), which extended its unbeaten run to six successive matches. Opening defense of its 2024 Big West regular season title with three points, Cal Poly also stretched its program record unbeaten streak at Mustang Memorial Field to 13 successive matches.

McCune recorded all three of his saves inside the opening 17 minutes and the Mustangs nearly broke through in the 24th before senior midfielder Bakuena Ramakatsa’s backheel flick outside the penalty area sailed wide of the left post.

It was the Aggies though who notched the opening goal in the 49th minute with defenders Gavin House and Andrew Dutra combining to set up forward Chase Tanon.

The Mustangs, however, equalized less than three minutes later as defender Michael Vick picked out Baltazar from the corner as Cal Poly’s defender scored with his first shot attempt of the season.

Cal Poly placed six of 13 shot attempts on target and was whistled offside nine times before McTague produced the game-winning goal in the 86th, firing outside the right post and into the left corner following an assist from junior midfielder Jackson Miller.

The Mustangs resume Big West play at UC Irvine on Saturday, Oct. 4. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).