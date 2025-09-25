Cal Poly to Announce New Athletic Director Thursday Morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Cal Poly will announce the hiring of new director of athletics during a press conference set for Thursday morning.

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. inside the Performing Arts Center on the Cal Poly campus.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong will reveal who he has selected to succeed Don Oberhelman, who announced his retirement in early June following 15 years in the position.

The new athletic director will take over leadership the Mustangs program that features 19 teams, most of those that compete in the Big West Conference, along with football in the Big Sky Conference.

As the landscape of college athletics undergoes is rapidly changing, the new athletic director will be tasked with guiding Cal Poly into the unknown future.

College sports is evolving seemingly on a daily basis, with shifting conference alignments, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, the transfer portal, new scholarships limits just a few of the myriad of significant changes that must be navigated both in the present and moving forward.

Oberhelman has been with the university since coming to San Luis Obispo in 2011 when he was appointed by Armstrong after a national search to replace then athletics director Alison Cone.

During this time, Cal Poly Athletics experienced an era of unprecedented growth, and competitive and academic success.

The Mustangs have captured 54 team conference championships, including 51 in Cal Poly's 16 Big West sponsored sports—more than any other Big West university in those sports over this span.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.