Oberhelman announces his retirement as Director of Athletics at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman today informed the university that he will retire at the end of the summer or when a new athletic director is appointed (whichever comes first). A national search for Don's replacement will begin immediately.

Oberhelman is in his 15th year leading the Mustangs after coming to San Luis Obispo in 2011. During this time, Cal Poly Athletics has experienced an era of unprecedented growth, and competitive and academic success. The Mustangs have captured 54 team conference championships, including 51 in Cal Poly's 16 Big West sponsored sports—more than any other Big West university in those sports over this span.

Beyond athletics, Oberhelman prioritized academic achievement, as demonstrated by a rise in the Graduation Success Rate by Cal Poly student-athletes from 71% in 2011 to 93% in the most recent year—among the highest in the nation.

"Don has embraced the Cal Poly hallmark of continued improvement and leaves our Athletics program significantly enhanced from the day he arrived," said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong. "On behalf of our entire university community, I offer our sincere thanks to Don for his commitment to athletic and academic excellence and his unwavering support for our student-athletes over the years."

Facility development has been a hallmark of Oberhelman's tenure. Every athletic program has benefited from new construction projects or renovations totaling $100 million, helping to shape a modern and competitive athletic environment for student-athletes and fans alike. Signature projects include:

· New Facilities: Mustang Golf Academy at Dairy Creek, Dignity Health Baseball Clubhouse, Comerford Tennis Pavilion at the Ronca Tennis Center, Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex, Alumni Softball Hitting Facility, Doerr Family Field, Cal Poly Partners Plaza at Spanos Stadium, Swanson Nutrition Athletic Center, and the John Madden Football Center.

· Upgrades & Renovations: Eight upgraded locker rooms, the Mott Athletic Center lobby and Hall of Fame, Baggett Stadium seating, Slover Sports Medicine Center, two updated weight rooms, seven video boards, the Hoffman Press Box, the Miller-Capriotti Track Complex, and a state-of-the-art video production studio.

Oberhelman has served in a number of national leadership roles during his tenure, including being appointed to the first NCAA Division I Council (the decision-making body for the association) and serving as chair of the NCAA Division I Legislative Committee.

"I want to thank President Armstrong for his support and partnership over the years," Oberhelman said. "I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve our amazing university. To our incredible staff and student-athletes, I have enjoyed my time with you greatly and look forward to celebrating your future success. For D.D. and I, this is our forever home, and we are excited to support Cal Poly as fans and donors in the future."

The native of rural Kansas holds degrees from Kansas State and Florida State, and previously served in athletics roles at San Diego State, Southern Miss, Texas A&M and Florida State.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)