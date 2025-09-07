Skip to Content
College Sports

College weekend wrap-up

By
New
Published 12:38 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

NCAA Football:

#25 Utah 63, Cal Poly 9

Junior College Football:

Pasadena City 62, SBCC 3

Bakersfield 33, Hancock 7

Ventura 45, Fullerton 42

NCAA Women's Volleyball

Trojan Invitational:

#22 USC 3, UCSB 2

#13 Creighton 3, UCSB 2

Wooo Pig Invitational:

Tulsa 3, Cal Poly 0

Cal Poly 3, Arkansas 0

Oklahoma 3, Cal Poly 1

Sunbird Classic:

Westmont 3, UC Merced 0

Westmont 3, Stanislaus State 1

Westmont 3, Chico State 0

Junior College Women's Volleyball:

SBCC 3, El Camino College 0

NCAA Men's Soccer:

Cornell 1, UCSB 0

Cal Poly 3, Air Force 0

Westmont 4, Simon Fraser 4

NCAA Women's Soccer:

Cal State LA 2, Westmont 1

NCAA Men's Water Polo:

Inland Empire Classic:

UCSB 28, Occidental 8

UCSB 27, Fresno Pacific 7

UCSB 13, Pomona-Pitzer 8

UCSB 11, Concordia 9

Junior College Women's Water Polo

Central Coast Invitational:

SBCC 14, Golden West 6

SBCC 18, Cuesta 6

SBCC 12, Orange Coast 5

SBCC 19, West Valley 9

