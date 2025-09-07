College weekend wrap-up
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -
NCAA Football:
#25 Utah 63, Cal Poly 9
Junior College Football:
Pasadena City 62, SBCC 3
Bakersfield 33, Hancock 7
Ventura 45, Fullerton 42
NCAA Women's Volleyball
Trojan Invitational:
#22 USC 3, UCSB 2
#13 Creighton 3, UCSB 2
Wooo Pig Invitational:
Tulsa 3, Cal Poly 0
Cal Poly 3, Arkansas 0
Oklahoma 3, Cal Poly 1
Sunbird Classic:
Westmont 3, UC Merced 0
Westmont 3, Stanislaus State 1
Westmont 3, Chico State 0
Junior College Women's Volleyball:
SBCC 3, El Camino College 0
NCAA Men's Soccer:
Cornell 1, UCSB 0
Cal Poly 3, Air Force 0
Westmont 4, Simon Fraser 4
NCAA Women's Soccer:
Cal State LA 2, Westmont 1
NCAA Men's Water Polo:
Inland Empire Classic:
UCSB 28, Occidental 8
UCSB 27, Fresno Pacific 7
UCSB 13, Pomona-Pitzer 8
UCSB 11, Concordia 9
Junior College Women's Water Polo
Central Coast Invitational:
SBCC 14, Golden West 6
SBCC 18, Cuesta 6
SBCC 12, Orange Coast 5
SBCC 19, West Valley 9