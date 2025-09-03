UCSB is off to a 2-0 start in what they hope is a bounce back season

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos were a sweeping success at San Jose State as they won both matches last weekend against the Spartans to begin the college women's volleyball season on the right note.

"We feel good but obviously a big test this weekend," said head coach Matt Jones.

UCSB plays at the Trojan Invitational starting this Friday against #22 USC, #13 Creighton on Saturday and University of San Diego on Sunday.

The Gauchos went 14-16 last year and missed out on the postseason as they did not qualify for the Big West Championship.

UCSB won the Big West in 2023 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Leading the way for UCSB is Eva Travis who was the Big West Freshman of the year in 2024.

She registered double-digit kills in 25 of her 30 matches.

But this year's team is deeper than a year ago and Travis will get plenty of help from players such as Layanna Green, Grace Wuischpard, Emma McDermott, Ema Petkovic and Kiersten Schmitt.

"We definitely played as a team(this past weekend) and it was really fun to see," said Travis who averaged 5.57 kills per set against San Jose State.

The Gauchos home opener is Thursday, September 11 with the Thunderdome Classic featuring Kansas State, Vanderbilt and Northern Colorado.