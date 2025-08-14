LMU scores late to spoil season opener for UCSB

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the third consecutive season, UC Santa Barbara and LMU opened their seasons against each other. Similar to 2024, the Lions came out on top 2-1, scoring the game-winner in the 89th minute.

From Head Coach Paul Stumpf

"That is a team that is very comfortable defending in a low block. They are best on counters and set pieces, and they scored on both," Stumpf said. "The realist in me is disappointed about the result; the optimist in me is thankful it's match one."

How It Happened

Just moments after the opening kickoff, the Lions struck first. In the sixth minute, a corner kick from the near side landed in the box and bounced around after a failed clear attempt by UC Santa Barbara. The ball found the foot of an LMU player, whose shot deflected off a defender and beat Maddie Buckley in net for an early lead.

After the goal, both teams settled in. Santa Barbara countered a few times but could not find the back of the net. Shots by Isabella Ong, Emma Corcoran, Chayse Yu and Devin Greer were either blocked or sent wide. In the 34th minute, Kate Killer took a shot that was deflected, and the ball found Caitlyn Simons on a run in the 18-yard box. Simons fired a shot to the low left side, beating the keeper for her first collegiate goal to tie the match.

A few more chances by the Gauchos had the Lions on their heels, but the teams went into halftime tied 1-1. Out of the break, UCSB kept the pressure on, possessing the ball for most of the second half. Several good looks at the net followed, but the Gauchos couldn't convert.

In the 89th minute, a misplayed ball just outside the box led to an LMU counter. A Lions attacker outran three Gaucho defenders from near midfield and scored, sealing the 2-1 victory.

Up Next

UC Santa Barbara will have a week to prepare for California Baptist. The Gauchos and Lancers play Thursday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Harder Stadium.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).