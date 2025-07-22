UCSB freshman Michael Simcoe is physically ready for college basketball

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At 6'8, 230 pounds UCSB freshman Michael Simcoe should be more than ready for the physical rigors of NCAA Division 1 men's basketball.

"He is built ready to play as a freshman," stated UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack.

Simcoe is a tough, highly-skilled left-handed player that was a standout at Sandra Day O'Connor High School in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I have worked really hard to get my game as a whole more complete, more sharp," said Simcoe before a recent summer practice at UCSB.

"He can shoot from the perimeter, drive it and score in the post, he plays really hard," said Pasternack.

Simcoe along with guards CJ Shaw and Luke Zuffelato are the three freshman recruits on the Gauchos.