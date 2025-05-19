Bremner picks up second straight Big West Pitcher of the Week honor

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara Baseball's Tyler Bremner was named The Big West Pitcher of the Week for a second week in a row on Monday after the Gauchos' ace turned in another career performance to earn his squad a spot in The Big West Championship. Bremner matched his career high with 13 K's over seven shutout innings against Cal State Bakersfield on Friday, powering Santa Barbara to the 10-1 win that confirmed their place in the conference tournament.

Friday's game was the sixth time in the last seven weeks that Bremner recorded double-digit strikeouts, as the San Diegan has run away with The Big West's strikeout crown, claiming the conference punchout title for a second year in a row. After striking out 104 batters in 2024, Bremner has punched out 111 this season — 27 more than the next-closest Big West pitcher (which happens to be his teammate, Jackson Flora). He ranks eighth nationally and leads all pitchers west of Oklahoma in the category.

Friday's action was all strikeouts early, as Bremner struck out the side in the first and third innings, with two more in the second. Through the first nine batters, the only non-K out that Bremner recorded was picking a runner off of first base as he faced the minimum through three. In both the fourth and fifth innings, Bremner fired back-to-back punchouts to escape second-and-third, one-out jams and preserve his scoreless outing. It also made for five consecutive innings with at least two strikeouts to start his day.

Thanks to Bremner's work, the Gauchos qualified for The Big West Championship — the first since 1998 — which they will open on Wednesday, May 21 in a win-or-go-home game against Hawai'i at 12 noon from Goodwin Field in Fullerton. Defeat the Rainbow Warriors, and Santa Barbara will enter the tournament's double-elimination bracket against UC Irvine. Bremner, already UC Santa Barbara Baseball's career strikeouts leader, has the chance to become the first Gaucho to ever strike out 300 batters in his career, just five away from that mark. If he can rack up 18 more strikeouts, he will break Rodney Boone's single-season program record.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).