Three awards handed out at final luncheon of school year for SB Athletic Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Closing time for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's for the 2024-'25 school year.

Three awards were handed out to student-athletes.

The UCSB Scholar of the Year went to UCSB senior guard Cole Anderson.

He carried over a 3.5 GPA in the classroom and he shot almost 48 percent from three-point distance this past season for UCSB.

The Female Athlete of the week is San Marcos High School lacrosse player Linnea Clapinski while the Male Athlete of the Week is Laguna Blanca swimmer Bennett Sullivan.

Clapinski scored 5 goals including the game-winner in overtime as Dos Pueblos won a CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal game. She added 6 more goals in a semifinal loss.

Sullivan and three teammates helped Laguna Blanca place third out of 52 schools in the CIF-Division 3 finals.

(Bennett Sullivan accounted for 121 of the 170.5 team points for Laguna Blanca).

They won the 50 and 100 freestyle relays and Sullivan turned in top 5 individual finishes in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.