Cal Poly drops series opener at top-ranked Texas A&M

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cal Poly found adequate offense against one of the country's best pitching staffs but left too many runners stranded while Texas A&M put up six to take a game-one victory.

Dante Vachini, a true freshman outfielder, led off Cal Poly's lineup for the first time this season and opened the game with a single. He advanced into scoring position after Jack Collins was hit with a pitch but both runners were left on one out later.

The Aggies secured the game's first run on a groundout in the bottom of one before the Mustangs ended the inning without any more damage. Heading to the top of two was Cal Poly's best opportunity of the game to get multiple runs.

Casey Murray Jr. led off with an error that got him to first base before a pair of two-out walks for Zach Daudet and Vachini. However, the Mustangs could not capitalize as Ryan Fenn popped out behind the plate.

Two more innings went by quietly before Cal Poly's Friday starter Griffin Naess allowed a homer to put Texas A&M up by a pair. Even so, until he was relieved, Naess allowed just four hits to the No. 1 ranked Aggies bats. The reigning Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year retired after four complete innings, giving way to Reece Bueno's third appearance.

Bueno's first batter made Cal Poly pay for leaving runners on, singling up the middle for another pair of runs that brought the Aggies to a 4-0 lead. Consistent baserunners and singles in the next two innings allowed two more runs to score.

Garza picked up a consolation run for Cal Poly in the seventh and the next batter, Jack Collins, extended his hitting streak for a fifth game. Freshman relievers Troy Cooper and Luke Kalfsbeek put in respectable performances once more to keep Cal Poly within five runs of the Texas A&M lead, but it was not quite enough as the Aggies came away with a 6-1 game one win.

Barring any changes due to inclement weather around College Station, Saturday's contest takes place at Noon (PST) and Sunday will be played at 11:00 a.m. (PST).

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).