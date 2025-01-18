Cal Poly routed at UC Irvine as Mustangs drop 46th straight Big West game

UC IRVINE, Calif. - Another game and another Big West loss for Cal Poly.

League powerhouse UC Irvine scored a 101-71 lopsided win sending the Mustangs to an 0-8 Big West mark this year.

Cal Poly has now lost 46 consecutive Big West league game.

The Mustangs last league win came in late December of 2022.

Devin Tillis led Irvine with 21 points as they improve to 7-0 in league and 17-2 overall.

Cayden Ward and Peter Bandelj each scored 15 points for the Mustangs who fell to 6-14 overall.