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Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Humane CEO Recognized Among Top Animal Welfare Leaders

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today at 5:00 pm
Published 4:55 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara Humane CEO Kerri Burns is being recognized in a new book highlighting influential leaders in animal welfare.

The publication features Burns’ approach to leadership, trust, and supporting both animals and the people who care for them.

Burns reflects on lessons learned throughout her career and the importance of leading with compassion.

The recognition places a Santa Barbara leader among respected voices in the national animal welfare community.

Santa Barbara Humane continues its work serving pets and families across the Central Coast.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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