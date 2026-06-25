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Santa Barbara - South County

Direct Relief Responds to Venezuela earthquake

People walk past a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 25, 2026. Powerful twin earthquake have killed 32 people and injured more than 700, the nation's interim president said on June 25, after the massive shocks collapsed entire buildings and sent people running in panic (Photo by Manaure Quintero/AFP via Getty Images)
Shelterbox USA | Manaure Quintero/AFP via Getty Images
People walk past a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 25, 2026. Powerful twin earthquake have killed 32 people and injured more than 700, the nation's interim president said on June 25, after the massive shocks collapsed entire buildings and sent people running in panic (Photo by Manaure Quintero/AFP via Getty Images)
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today at 6:09 pm
Published 4:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Emergency aid is on the way after a powerful earthquake struck Venezuela.

Direct Relief is sending emergency medical assistance to help communities affected by the earthquake.

The Santa Barbara-based humanitarian organization is working with partners to deliver urgently needed medical supplies.

The support is focused on helping healthcare providers care for people injured in the disaster.

"We are working with our network of healthcare partners, doctors amd nurses on the ground to make sure that we can bolster the health systems that we know are already fragile in Venezuela," said communications director Brea Burkholz.

Direct Relief continues coordinating additional aid as recovery efforts move forward.

If you would like to help, visit: http://donate.directrelief.org

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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