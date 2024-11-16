UCSB loses Big West Championship final to UC Davis as Cason Goodman has happy homecoming

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cason Goodman will never forget this homecoming.

The Santa Barbara High School graduate scored two first-half goals and UC Davis blanked UCSB 2-0 to win the Big West Championship in men's soccer.

The Aggies earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament while the Gauchos will have to wait until Monday's selection show to find out if their season continues.

Goodman recorded his brace with goals in the 20th and 44th minute.

Cason is one of four UC Davis players that went to local high schools.

Cason Goodman and Luke Goodman are two of quadruplets and the college juniors graduated Santa Barbara in 2022.

Senior defenders Scott Buie and Hayden Carlson graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 2020.

It was frustrating night for UCSB who outshot the Aggies 17-7 but they see their 12-game home unbeaten streak end.

The Gauchos drop to 11-5-4 on the season.