Skip to Content
College Sports

UCSB loses Big West Championship final to UC Davis as Cason Goodman has happy homecoming

ENT_7054
Entenza Design
Gauchos outshot UC Davis 17-7 but lose 2-0
ENT_7015
Entenza Design
Gauchos lose in Big West Championship game
By
Published 12:58 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cason Goodman will never forget this homecoming.

The Santa Barbara High School graduate scored two first-half goals and UC Davis blanked UCSB 2-0 to win the Big West Championship in men's soccer.

The Aggies earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament while the Gauchos will have to wait until Monday's selection show to find out if their season continues.

Goodman recorded his brace with goals in the 20th and 44th minute.

Cason is one of four UC Davis players that went to local high schools.

Cason Goodman and Luke Goodman are two of quadruplets and the college juniors graduated Santa Barbara in 2022.

Senior defenders Scott Buie and Hayden Carlson graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 2020.

It was frustrating night for UCSB who outshot the Aggies 17-7 but they see their 12-game home unbeaten streak end.

The Gauchos drop to 11-5-4 on the season.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
college soccer
gauchos
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content