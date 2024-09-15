Skip to Content
Kelly tosses 3 touchdown passes as Cal Poly wins home opener over Western Oregon

Cal Poly wins their first game on the season
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -Bo Kelly threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cal Poly over Western Oregon 31-14 on Saturday night.

Kelly completed 20 of 33 passes. Michael Briscoe, Michael Otterstedt and Jake Woods each made a touchdown catch for Cal Poly (1-2).

Kelly’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Briscoe gave the Mustangs a 21-14 lead with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter. Kelly added a 21-yard score to Woods about three minutes later. Otterstedt made a 34-yard TD catch midway through the second quarter.

Dominique Loggins scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to pull Western Oregon to 14-6 just before halftime. His 44-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter tied it at 14-all.

Kainoa Jones was 16-of-27 passing for 224 yards and threw an interception for Western Oregon. Loggins carried 18 times for 100 yards.

(Article courtesy of AP)

