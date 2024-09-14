Local College results for Saturday, September 14
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Full day of collegiate action involving Cal Poly, UCSB, Westmont, SBCC, Hancock and others.
College Football:
Cal Poly 31, Western Oregon 14
Junior College Football:
Saddleback 38, SBCC 24
Hancock 40, East LA 27
Mount San Antonio 22, Ventura 14
NCAA Women's Volleyball:
#1 Pittsburgh 3, UCSB 0
Western Oregon 3, Westmont 0
NCAA Men's Soccer:
UCSB 2, Westmont 2 (exhibition)
NCAA Women's Soccer:
Cal Poly Pomona 5, Westmont 1
NCAA Men's Water Polo
Inland Empire Classic
UCSB 12, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 9
UCSB 25, La Verne 9