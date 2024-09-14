Skip to Content
Local College results for Saturday, September 14

Cal Poly notches their first win on the season as they beat Western Oregon 31-14.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Full day of collegiate action involving Cal Poly, UCSB, Westmont, SBCC, Hancock and others.

College Football:

Cal Poly 31, Western Oregon 14

Junior College Football:

Saddleback 38, SBCC 24

Hancock 40, East LA 27

Mount San Antonio 22, Ventura 14

NCAA Women's Volleyball:

#1 Pittsburgh 3, UCSB 0

Western Oregon 3, Westmont 0

NCAA Men's Soccer:

UCSB 2, Westmont 2 (exhibition)

NCAA Women's Soccer:

Cal Poly Pomona 5, Westmont 1

NCAA Men's Water Polo

Inland Empire Classic

UCSB 12, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 9

UCSB 25, La Verne 9

