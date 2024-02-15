Gauchos offense a ‘no-show’ in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - 2-of-21 from three-point distance, 9 first half turnovers, a season-low 46 points.

The numbers are bad and so were the Gauchos as they were routed at UCSD 61-46 in a game that was not as close as the final score would indicate.

The Tritons followed the same script that they used to win in Santa Barbara last month, jump out to a huge first half lead and cruise to victory.

The Tritons closed the first half on an 11-0 run and led 39-20 at the half.

UCSB star Ajay Mitchell was held to just 8 points while Yohan Traore was the Gauchos player to score in double-figures as he had 14 points.

Before this contest UCSB had not scored fewer than 61 points in a game this season.

The Gauchos finished the game with 13 turnovers as they fell to 6-8 in the Big West and 13-11 overall.