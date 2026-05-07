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Santa Barbara - South County

U.S. Senator Schiff and Congressman Carbajal continue their fight against Sable Oil Operations

Opponents to Sable Offshore oil production speak out in Santa Barbara against the pipeline operations.
Sable Offshore
Opponents to Sable Offshore oil production speak out in Santa Barbara against the pipeline operations.
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today at 12:01 pm
Published 12:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - With Sable Offshore Oil now pumping oil from two of its three platforms off Santa Barbara County, the opposition to this newly restarted operation continues.

U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.-24) will meet later today in Santa Barbara with environmental leaders to discuss the current legal challenges and strategies.

Currently with the recent restart of two platforms an estimated 52,000 barrels of oil a day are being moved on shore and through a controversial pipeline. That pipe broke in 2015 along the Refugio coast causing one of the worst oil spills in the county's history.

Work has taken place to repair the pipeline and Sable says it is safe. Sable says a third platform will be operating in June. All of the oil comes ashore in a pipeline that sends the crude to refineries, primarily Chevron in El Segundo.

The restarting of the platforms came with support from the White House due to what was said was an oil crisis in the U.S. due to the war in the Middle East.

The meeting today will include California Assemblyman Gregg Hart along with representatives from the Environmental Defense Center, Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation, and Center for Biological Diversity.

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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