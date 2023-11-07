Good first impression as UCSB wins season opener over USF in women’s basketball

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB raced out to a 31-14 lead after the first quarter as they opened up the season with an 87-75 home victory over the University of San Francisco.

Senior Alexis Whitfield led UCSB with 22 points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

Whitfield made 9-of-13 shots and as a team the Gauchos shot 50.7% from the floor.

Fellow senior Alyssa Marin added 14 points and 7 assists while Skylar Burke and Jessica Grant each tallied 12 points.

The Gauchos led 53-34 at the half and outscored the Dons by six in the final quarter to seal the win.

UCSB is at Idaho State on Wednesday, November 15.