Good first impression as UCSB wins season opener over USF in women’s basketball

UCSB beats USF in season opener 87-75.
Published 11:53 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB raced out to a 31-14 lead after the first quarter as they opened up the season with an 87-75 home victory over the University of San Francisco.

Senior Alexis Whitfield led UCSB with 22 points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

Whitfield made 9-of-13 shots and as a team the Gauchos shot 50.7% from the floor.

Fellow senior Alyssa Marin added 14 points and 7 assists while Skylar Burke and Jessica Grant each tallied 12 points.

The Gauchos led 53-34 at the half and outscored the Dons by six in the final quarter to seal the win.

UCSB is at Idaho State on Wednesday, November 15.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

