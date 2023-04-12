Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 8:17 pm

UCSB lands guard Ben Shtolzberg who transfers from Big East Creighton

FtiSq--WAA0b67Q
336 edits
Ben Shtolzberg is transferring to UCSB from Creighton.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB has added a quality guard to what was already a strong backcourt.

6'4 combo guard Ben Shtolzberg is transferring to UCSB after playing his freshman season for Big East school Creighton.

He played only limited minutes this season for a talent-rich Creighton squad who advanced to the Elite Eight in this year's NCAA Tournament.

His best game was 13 points in only 14 minutes last November against Holy Cross.

Shtolzberg is returning to Southern California where he was a 3-star recruit at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

Shtolzberg will join a talented group of Gauchos guards that include Ajay Mitchell, Josh Pierre-Louis and Cole Anderson.

Mitchell is the reigning Big West Player of the Year.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content