UCSB lands guard Ben Shtolzberg who transfers from Big East Creighton

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB has added a quality guard to what was already a strong backcourt.

6'4 combo guard Ben Shtolzberg is transferring to UCSB after playing his freshman season for Big East school Creighton.

He played only limited minutes this season for a talent-rich Creighton squad who advanced to the Elite Eight in this year's NCAA Tournament.

His best game was 13 points in only 14 minutes last November against Holy Cross.

Shtolzberg is returning to Southern California where he was a 3-star recruit at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

Shtolzberg will join a talented group of Gauchos guards that include Ajay Mitchell, Josh Pierre-Louis and Cole Anderson.

Mitchell is the reigning Big West Player of the Year.