UCSB Baseball crash the Waves in 11-1 romp over Pepperdine

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara Baseball (8-3) got a third straight quality start on the mound and runs from up and down their lineup Tuesday night, cruising to an 11-1 win over Pepperdine (4-6) at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Tyler Bremner went six scoreless innings and struck out nine for his first collegiate win, with plenty of run support behind him — seven different Gauchos batted in at least one run in the game. LeTrey McCollum drove in four by himself to lead the team in RBI, while Jonah Sebring's three hits led UCSB in that category.

