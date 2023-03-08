Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 1:09 am

UCSB Baseball crash the Waves in 11-1 romp over Pepperdine

GAIUCHOS BASEBALL.00_00_13_01.Still001
ESPN +
UCSB dominates Pepperdine 11-1

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara Baseball (8-3) got a third straight quality start on the mound and runs from up and down their lineup Tuesday night, cruising to an 11-1 win over Pepperdine (4-6) at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Tyler Bremner went six scoreless innings and struck out nine for his first collegiate win, with plenty of run support behind him — seven different Gauchos batted in at least one run in the game. LeTrey McCollum drove in four by himself to lead the team in RBI, while Jonah Sebring's three hits led UCSB in that category.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content