Westmont Baseball advances to first NAIA World Series in program history

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Westmont Warriors took all of the drama out of clinching their first-ever NAIA World Series berth with an 8-run first inning against Antelope Valley.

But when the game finally ended with a 12-0 Warriors win, Westmont was full of excitement as they celebrate winning the Santa Barbara Bracket of the NAIA Opening Round Tournament.

The players drenched 13-year head coach Robert Ruiz with gatorade and then they proudly hoisted the the tournament championship plaque.

The Warriors advance to the 10-team NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho that begins on May 27.

Westmont sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning as they stunned the Pioneers.

Josh Rego drove in Brady Renck with the first run of the game.

Parker O'Neil, who had a 4-hit day, singled to shallow center with the bases loaded.

Antelope Valley fired the ball to the plate hoping to get a force out but the ball got away from the catcher and two runs scored to put Westmont up 3-0.

Ryan Desaegher was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 4-0.

Leadoff hitter Robbie Haw grounded a 2-run single to right and it was 6-0 Warriors.

Renck, who had already singled and scored in the inning, drilled a 2-run double to right to cap off an 8-run, 5 hit inning.

Lost in the scoring outburst was Westmont pitcher Bradley Heacock tossing 7 1/3 innings of shutout ball.

With the historic win Westmont improves to 45-11 on the season and most importantly the Warriors are headed to the NAIA World Series.