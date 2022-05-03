UCSB hoops land standout Cal transfer Andre Kelly

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos just filled their hole in the middle which is now a big problem for Big West opponents.

6'9, 255 pound Cal standout Andre Kelly is transferring to UCSB to play his fifth and final season of college basketball.

The senior power forward averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season before an ankle injury on January 29th ended his year after 21 games. He shot 60.7 percent from the floor which was leading the Pac-12 and was 12th nationally before the injury.

Despite missing the final 11 games of the season Kelly was named All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention.

Kelly had played in 113 consecutive games before the ankle injury. He has 1,014 career points along with 657 rebounds.

Due to Covid-19 the NCAA allowed players an extra year of eligibility because of the disruption of games.

Kelly will fill the post position that opened up with the loss of 2-time First Team All-Big West performer Amadou Sow who decided not to take a fifth season of eligibility.

With the addition of Kelly along with a returning nucleus of Miles Norris, Ajay Mitchell, Ajare Sanni, Josh Pierre-Louis, Calvin Wishart, Cole Anderson and a healthy Zach Harvey (missed last year), the Gauchos will look to win their second Big West title in the past three seasons.