Former UCSB star JaQuori McLaughlin traded to Santa Cruz Warriors in G-League

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - JaQuori McLaughlin is back with the Golden State Warriors organization after they acquired him from the Texas Legends.

The Santa Cruz Warriors send a future first round and second round pick in the G-League to the Legends.

McLaughlin was on a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks before being waived on January, 10.

He played 12 games with the Texas Legends and four games with the Mavericks.

McLaughlin played with the Golden State Warriors in the Summer League in 2021 and averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

McLaughlin was the 2021 Big West Player of the Year and led UCSB to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 10 years.