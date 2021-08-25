All in the family as head coach Tim Vom Steeg has 3 of his sons playing for the Gauchos

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB should have great chemistry this year as three Vom Steeg brothers are playing for the Gauchos this soccer season and their dad is longtime head coach Tim Vom Steeg.

"As a dad being able to show up everyday and have your three boys around you it's kind of neat," said Vom Steeg who is entering his 23rd season as head coach of the Gauchos.

Twin freshmen Caden and Jared Vom Steeg join senior Carson Vom Steeg as the Gauchos get ready to start the regular season on Thursday, August 26 at home against San Diego.

"It's fun having all four of us on the same team," began Carson. "I don't think it happens very often but just making the most of it for the next few months."

It is unique but every so often three brothers have played on the same college team at the same time.

UCLA had a trio of Iloski brothers play men's soccer in the 2017 season.

Vermont had three Duncan brothers play basketball together in the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

Back in 2012 Nebraska had an assistant football coach Barney Cotton and his three sons play on the same team.

Back to the Vom Steeg brothers and all three were in the game together in the Gauchos 3-0 exhibition win over Westmont College.

"You know Caden is playing outside back and Jared is playing central midfield so when I play in the back there forms a triangle and you could see the chemistry right off the bat," beamed Carson.

Of all playing together at the same time Jared said, "I mean we dreamed about it, we always talk about it but it's actually happening so it's really cool."

Caden added, "With Carson there and his leadership since he is a senior, he can teach me things and with my brother(Jared) out there we have really good chemistry."

Tim Vom Steeg is used to having family on his team as his first son Justin Vom Steeg also played for the Gauchos before turning pro.

There will be plenty to talk about at the family dinner table this fall in the Vom Steeg household.

"The conversation after the Westmont game basically was each boy trying to say did you see this pass as they are competing over which play was better," said proud papa Tim. "So you are going have that kind of conversation happen all year between the three of them."